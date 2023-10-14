The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT's 'yes' vote races ahead, as Antony Green calls early results for Canberra

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated October 14 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Capital Territory's "yes" vote raced ahead early on Saturday night, but the ABC elections analyst called an early defeat for the Voice to Parliament referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.