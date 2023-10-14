Have you seen a Porsche four-wheel drive around Canberra?
ACT Policing claim the vehicle is stolen and has been "actively evading police".
The allegedly stolen grey Porsche Macan S is said to have been involved in several fail-to-stop incidents across the ACT and Queanbeyan in the last few days.
"Police believe it is bearing stolen Victorian number plates BMR-481," an ACT Policing statement said.
Investigators from Operation TORIC, which targets recidivism, believe the car may have collision damage.
"Members of the public are asked not to approach the vehicle but rather call police on 131 444, quoting ACT reference number 7563913 if they know of its whereabouts," the statement said.
On Friday, police recovered three suspected stolen cars, a Volkswagen, a BMW and a Subaru, thanks to the help of the public.
