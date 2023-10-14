Matthew Dale's Front Page has created history after storming to a dominant victory in the $2 million Kosciuszko.
The gelding became the first horse to win the country feature in back-to-back years, dismantling a crack field in the process.
The final winning margin is listed as 1.86 lengths, but that does not tell the full story after jockey Tyler Schiller sat up to salute the packed crowd at Randwick and celebrate victory over the final 50 metres.
Luke Pepper's Opal Ridge was second, with Far Too Easy third. Dale's Cavalier Charles was also in the mix, finishing fourth ahead of Matthew Kelley's I've Bean Tryin' and Nick Olive's Kimberley Secrets.
Remarkably, five of the first six horses have ties to Canberra, four of them previously trained in the ACT before moving elsewhere.
For Dale it was a shift north to Goulburn, while Pepper moved to Scone and Olive across the border to Queanbeyan.
Front Page arrived at his new stable in June after former trainer and current owner Geoff Duryea retired. The veteran handpicked Dale to train the reigning Kosciuszko champion.
It was a hard act to follow, but Saturday's victory proved Dale was up to the task.
"I was more nervous this year than last year because last year I had my finger on the pulse," Duryea told Channel 7. "This year I'm only a spectator.
"We picked Matt for this race because of the conditions. We picked him [and it paid off]."
The bond between the two men was on display as they embraced in the winner's circle, tears welling in Duryea's eyes as he watched his pride and joy climb the mountain for the second-straight year.
Dale recognised the magnitude of the task Duryea had bestowed upon him by placing Front Page in his care.
Given the responsibility on his shoulders, he was determined to leave no stone unturned in the lead up to Saturday's race and was thrilled to engineer a famous victory.
"Full credit to Geoff and his team," Dale said. "What they've done with this horse before getting him to me, I'm in awe. They told me every little thing I needed to know so I could be well prepared and have him as good as I could here today.
"It's been a little bit stressful the last few weeks, but wow, what a win."
Saturday's triumph marked the continuation of a fruitful relationship between Schiller and Front Page.
The Young product guided the gelding to victory 12 months ago and hopes to remain on board for the next step of the journey.
While he has fallen short of Group One glory in four previous attempts, Schiller is confident Front Page can achieve racing's highest honour in the future.
"Geoff's done a great job to give Matt all the knowledge about the horse," Schiller said. "He's not easy but gee he's done a terrific job to get him here in that order and to beat them like that. He's a cracking horse.
"He's always shown it. He went on from the Kozzie last year and went close in Group Ones without being too far off them. He's always had the ability and tries his guts out."
