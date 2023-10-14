Will this be the last time Australian voters are asked to decide a contentious question via a referendum? Of course referendums will be needed in the future, as they are our only mechanism to change our constitution.
But the defeat of the Voice to Parliament proposal has continued the shocking run of failure for questions put to voters. This was the 45th proposal put to a referendum. Only eight have been carried.
The last time referendum proposals were approved was in 1977, when three were carried. Questions put on the ballot in 1984, 1988 and 1999 - the republic referendum - were all comprehensively rejected.
Constitutional expert Professor Anne Twomey this week said she thought this might be the last time a question was put forward without bipartisan support and rock-solid public approval.
"I think we are getting towards the point where it may be that politicians in the future take the view there is just no point in putting a referendum to the people," Prof Twomey told the ABC.
It is worth noting the highest approval rate for a referendum was in 1967 when 90.77 per cent, and every state, approved removing two references that discriminated against Aboriginal people. During that campaign Liberal prime minister Harold Holt's advocacy had the staunch support of Labor's Gough Whitlam.
That begs the question: how would this referendum have played out had Peter Dutton and the Coalition backed it?
Greater recognition for First Nations people in the constitution and an enshrined advisory voice are not radical propositions. There could have been a conservative case made to support both.
The Coalition, which launched the Northern Territory intervention, could have brought its voters along with the idea of giving Indigenous people a greater role - and responsibility - for fixing the issues facing them. It could have argued this was about a fair go.
While the social media age makes it less likely even for political bipartisanship to carry the day, the vote would have had a fighting chance.
Instead, beset by criticism from conservatives who said it would go too far and radicals who said it wouldn't go far enough, the enormous challenge of getting the majority of voters and the majority of states to agree became an impossible task.
The Voice's defeat has been a slow-moving realisation over months of falling support. Polls that showed backing a year ago were a mirage, made possible by people unfocused on the question and the Coalition having not yet shown its hand. The hard lesson of history is defeat was a fait accompli the moment it became a partisan question.
