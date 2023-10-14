Think About It's connections paid $70,000 for the gelding at the 2020 Melbourne Premier sales. On Saturday they celebrated a victory worth 100 times that value.
The horse stormed to a stunning triumph in the $20 million Everest at Royal Randwick, claiming a $7 million winner's cheque in the process.
The win capped a remarkable rags to riches story for Queanbeyan-born trainer Joe Pride, now based at Warwick Farm, and a syndicate of 20 owners under the Proven Thoroughbreds banner.
It's the type of victory that helped turn the Melbourne Cup into the country's biggest race and the scenes on display at Randwick on Saturday show the Everest could one day eclipse Australia's great race.
Jockey Sam Clipperton was lost for words after the win over a fast-finishing I Wish I Win, with Think About It's stablemate, and fellow Proven Thoroughbreds horse, Private Eye running third.
The five-year-old seemingly came from nowhere to claim the Everest. Fifteen months ago he won a maiden on debut at Kembla Grange. Since then, he's risen from a class 1 at Wyong to Group One glory in Brisbane and now a victory in a $20 million race.
It's a win Pride never could have imagined even 12 months ago, but he arrived on Saturday confident he'd walk away with an Everest victory.
"That is unbelievable," he told Channel 7.
"It's going to be a really interesting journey where we go from here. I'm a bit lost for words. It's an incredible performance to stay at 1200 [metres] because after he won the Stradbroke, if it wasn't for the Everest being what it is, I never would have aimed him at a 1200m race. I'm glad I did."
Clipperton's journey to the summit of the world's richest race on turf has been just as arduous.
While he doesn't boast the big names of James McDonald or Hugh Bowman, his talent is on par and has claimed some of the sport's most prestigious events.
Clipperton spent two-and-a-half years in Hong Kong before a lean run triggered an early return home in 2019. The change in scenery did not trigger an instant turnaround and he later took an extended break from riding.
Eventually the jockey decided the time was right to return to the saddle and he slowly found his feet in a highly competitive industry.
It's a journey Clipperton said made Saturday's victory even sweeter.
"Coming back from Hong Kong, I tried too hard," Clipperton said. "I was letting people down, I was letting myself down. I had to take a break, I grew my hair out, grew a beard. [Wife] Morgan nearly divorced me and I had a good six-month spell.
"Not every day is like this, they're few and far between, but I wish I could describe what I'm feeling right now."
