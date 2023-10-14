The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders face wait on Michael Maguire's future

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated October 14 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 6:34pm
The Canberra Raiders look set to start pre-season training unsure whether they'll need to find a new assistant coach for their 2024 NRL campaign.

