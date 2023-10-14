The Canberra Raiders look set to start pre-season training unsure whether they'll need to find a new assistant coach for their 2024 NRL campaign.
Michael Maguire's sole focus for the next three weeks is the New Zealand Kiwis team he coaches and he won't contemplate the NSW Blues role until after their Pacific Championships has come to an end.
That could be in the final - at Hamilton on November 4 - which would be after the start of the Raiders' pre-season.
Maguire's the NSWRL's preferred candidate to replace Brad Fittler as Blues coach, but discussions have been put on hold until after his Kiwis duties have come to a close.
If he's appointed it would mean the former Raiders player was not only a Canberra assistant, but head coach of both the Blues and New Zealand.
The two representative roles wouldn't overlap, but the Blues gig would interfere with his Raiders duties for a large chunk of the season.
While Raiders hierarchy have declined commenting, the feeling from within the camp is the board would be unlikely to allow him to hold both the NSW and Canberra roles.
They'll meet to decide either way once Maguire's made up his mind.
Former Raiders coach David Furner's already being touted as a potential replacement having parted ways with the Wests Tigers.
Maguire wouldn't be drawn on the Blues job given he's been in New Zealand for the week learning about the Kiwi culture.
"I'm not going to make any comment on anything to do with the Origin stuff," he told The Canberra Times.
"I'm going to focus on the Kiwis for the next month and then after that I'll sit down and go through a process.
"I've worked really hard to make sure this [Pacific Championships] campaign is a strong one ... my job is to be successful with the Kiwis and that's what I'm planning to make sure we do."
Maguire has three Raiders in his New Zealand squad - Joe Tapine, Matt Timoko and Danny Levi.
Timoko's pushing to make his Kiwis debut in the centres, although Maguire could opt for Joey Manu and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad instead.
The 23-year-old was part of the New Zealand extended World Cup squad last year, but just missed out on the final cut.
He's had a breakout NRL season as the Green Machine's equal-leading try scorer with 11.
"He's done some great things this season and it's about getting his opportunities in the camp now to show himself, and it's really up to him," Maguire said.
"You've got to build your combinations with your teammates around you and it's something I know he's done a little bit of before he's got to camp with a few of the players getting together and doing a bit of training."
Levi was a surprise inclusion in the Kiwis squad, having last played for them in 2017.
But ironically a spate of injured hookers, including Brandon Smith (hand), opened the door for the Raiders rake.
Levi's debut Canberra season was ruined by two broken jaws after joining the Green Machine from English Super league club Huddersfield.
"If you get yourself right at the right times opportunities come," Maguire said.
"We've had a few ruled out in the nine position with operations this year and it gives Danny an opportunity to get back into the Kiwis.
"He's obviously experienced and he's experienced at the international level so that was the appeal.
"I know that Danny will do a job for his players."
