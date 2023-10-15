The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

What is Anthony Albanese's plan B on reconciliation after failed Voice to Parliament vote?

By The Canberra Times
October 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Parliament resumes in Canberra today all eyes will be on the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.