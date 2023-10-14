The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT police seek public help after alleged Giraland arson attack

By Staff Reporters
October 15 2023 - 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Green Ford Mondeo allegedly used in an arson attack. Picture ACT Policing
The Green Ford Mondeo allegedly used in an arson attack. Picture ACT Policing

Police are seeking information from the public in the hopes of solving an alleged arson attack on a Giralang home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.