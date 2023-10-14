Police are seeking information from the public in the hopes of solving an alleged arson attack on a Giralang home.
Between 12am and 1.15am on Friday, police allege a person arrived at the Gidjili Place property in a green Ford Mondeo with NSW registration EUB 48T before walking down the driveway with a red jerry can and setting the property alight before leaving on foot.
ACT Fire and Rescue attended and extinguished the fire but not before it caused damage to the front and rear guttering of the house as well as its eaves.
Police said two females who were asleep in the house at the time of the alleged arson attack were unharmed.
While police have recovered the green Mondeo that was left at the scene, they need the public's help to identify the alleged offender who may have disposed of the large red can or other evidence nearby.
Police want to speak to residents in the nearby vicinity who may have CCTV or drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage or anyone who may have information about the green Mondeo or who was driving it at the time.
Giralang residents are also asked to check bins and their properties for the red can or other evidence that may have been left behind by the alleged offender.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7563568. Information can be provided anonymously.
