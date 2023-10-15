The federal government has ruled out any further attempt at constitutional recognition for Indigenous Australians.
As the federal government grapples with how to advance reconciliation and closing the gap in Indigenous health and well being following Saturday's referendum loss, deputy prime minister Richard Marles said there would not be any further attempt to change the constitution.
Asked on ABC's Insiders program if "that's it" for constitutional recognition, Mr Marles said "that's right".
"We're not heading down the path of another referendum. We've been making that clear for some time," he said.
"We acknowledge the result of this referendum ... and what this means is that ... Australians don't want to see this pursued through a change to the constitution."
During the referendum campaign Opposition leader Peter Dutton said the Coalition was committed to constitutional recognition for First Australians as "the right thing to do".
With almost 75 per cent of votes counted, nationally the "no" case had support from almost 60.3 per cent of the electorate compared with 39.7 per cent for the "yes" case.
The ACT was the only state or territory where the Voice proposition gained majority support, securing the votes of 60.8 per cent of the electorate.
In welcoming the referendum result on Saturday night, Mr Dutton repeated his call for a royal commission into child sexual abuse and and an audit of spending on indigenous programs.
Earlier, Health Minister Mark Butler said the government was "deeply" disappointed, but not surprised, by the referendum result.
The minister told Sky News Australia that the lack of bipartisan support for the Voice to Parliament made it difficult for the proposal to succeed.
"History tells us how hard referendum campaigns are to win if you don't have bipartisan support. And that support ... was withdrawn about six months ago after the loss of the NSW election and then the Aston by-election." Mr Butler said.
"So it's not a shock [but] it's obviously deeply disappointing to us."
Prominent "no" campaigner Warren Mundine said the "yes" campaign failed because it did not "reach out to the other side".
"People haven't learned from history about referendums," he told the ABC. "Referendums have to have bipartisan support. You have to reach out to the other side."
Mr Mundine said the "yes" case had also erred by not providing detail about the Voice.
"A lot of Australians who I do know who wanted to vote 'yes' but voted 'no' because of those two things," he said.
While the government would not seek further constitutional change, Mr Marles said the referendum result was not a vote against reconciliation or closing the gap in social disadvantage.
"I think coming out of this referendum, there is a greater call for action on closing the gap," the deputy prime minister said.
"I think Australians yesterday, whether they voted 'yes' or 'no', would see that situation where a group of our fellow citizens, by virtue of their birth are living shorter and less healthy lives, is fundamentally unfair and we need to act to change that," he said.
"From the government's point of view, that is now our focus."
More to come.
