Craig Devoy could feel the pressure mounting.
As his Tuggeranong Valley bowlers tied down the Eastlake batters, the skipper knew it was only a matter of time before the floodgates came crashing down.
Eventually it was Devoy who broke through, dismissing Adam Tett for nine and triggering an epic Demons collapse.
MORE SPORT:
The wicket was the first in a devastating spell between Craig and older brother Shane, the pair combining to take 6-9 and bowl Eastlake out for 80.
The final four Demons batsman were all dismissed for ducks. Shane eventually finished with figures of 4-29, while Craig claimed 3-4 off nine overs.
Having secured first-innings points after scoring 188 last Saturday, Tuggeranong Valley sent their opponents back into bat in search of an outright victory.
Eastlake steadied the ship to bat out the afternoon, but Devoy was thrilled to open his team's campaign with a commanding win.
"It's good to start the season with six points," Devoy said.
"Coming in with a bit of a team change and a few unknowns, it's good to get a win on the board early.
"I don't think you ever expect anything like [taking 6-9] to happen. It's one of those things where you put yourself in a good position, show enough control and some things just happen for you."
Craig and Shane Devoy have terrorised the Cricket ACT competition for years with their spin bowling, helping Tuggeranong Valley enjoy considerable success along the way.
It's early days, but the pair are looking to lead their side to another title this summer.
Shane has previously played for the Comets and at 34 years old, shows no signs of slowing down.
It's a luxury few captains have access to and Craig said he's determined to take advantage of his brother's experience for as long as he possibly can.
"Knowing you've got the comfort there of Shane, I'm well aware it's not a luxury we'll have forever," he said. "While we still do have him, I'll make sure I use him to our advantage.
"It's always a nice comfort to have knowing I have him in the team."
ANU 180 bt North Canberra Gungahlin 175 & 4-81
Queanbeyan 9d-250 bt Western Districts 136 & 3-155
Weston Creek Molonglo 356 bt Ginninderra 169
Tuggeranong Valley 188 bt Eastlake 80 & 3-76
