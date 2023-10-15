Recent wage outcomes including in state public services: Again, wage outcomes are irrelevant. If remuneration levels in state public services are now 10 per cent in front of the Commonwealth and if the states were to give themselves an 11.2 per cent increase, such a hike for the Commonwealth wouldn't be enough. If the Commonwealth rates were in front of those in the state government, 11.2 per cent would be too much. It's not the size of the increases given by other employers that are relevant, it's the level of the rates being paid.