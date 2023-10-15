Crypto traders no longer left to do their own thing

Platforms trading in bitcoin and other crypto and digital assets will be subject to the same regulations as other financial services under federal government plans.
As a court case involving the multibillion dollar spectacular collapse of the FTX cryto exchange continues in the United States, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has announced the government wants to regulate similar platforms operating in Australia to protect consumers and "guide this new and emerging class of asset".
There were almost 400 crypto exchange businesses on Australia's Digital Currency Exchange Register early last year and it is estimated that around one of four Australians own some crypto currency.
Treasury warned that digital asset platforms "hold billions of dollars of assets for Australians, exposing them to significant risk".
"Collapses of platforms, both locally and globally, have seen Australians lose their assets or be forced to wait their turn amongst long lines of creditors," Treasury said.
The government wants to protect users by bringing these platforms under existing financial services laws.
Under the proposal, operators who hold more than $5 million of Australian assets would be required to obtain an Australian Financial Services Licence.
This would oblige them to meet solvency and cash reserve standards, provide product disclosure statements, kept and submit financial records, establish a dispute resolution mechanism, manage conflicts of interest and to operate efficiently, honestly and fairly.
In addition, they will be required to develop standard form contracts and custody software standards, as well as meet standards for holding and transacting tokens.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government was moving "decisively and methodically to ensure that consumers are adequately protected and innovation can flourish".
"Collapses of crypto platforms have seen Australians lose their assets," he said.
"The proposed reforms seek to reduce the risk of these collapses happening by lifting the standard of the operation of platforms and increasing oversight".
The move comes less than a week after the government announced that the Reserve Bank of Australia would assume oversight of digital payment systems like Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Prosecutors in the FTX case in the US have accused founder Sam Bankman-Fried of committing one of the largest financial frauds in history.
They have accused Mr Bankman-Fried of customer money from FTX into a separate investment firm he controlled - Alameda Research - and using billions of dollars to pay down debts, invest in risky startup companies and finance a luxurious lifestyle. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.
At one point FTX was valued at more than $50 billion, and it is estimated that up to $12 billion of funds is missing.
The government is releasing a paper on its proposal for public comment on Monday and has invited submissions by December 1. A further round of consultations on draft legislation will be held early next year.
