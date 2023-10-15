The sea of blue that covers the electoral map following the outcome of the Voice referendum has buoyed the Coalition.
The success of Peter Dutton and the "no" campaign in killing off the Voice to Parliament proposal is seen by some as a springboard for the Coalition in fighting its way back and become a strong contender at the next federal election.
But herein lies the trap, referendum expert Matt Qvortrup said.
Speaking on ABC radio, Professor Qvortrup warned winning a referendum could give oppositions false hope, encouraging them to continue campaigning while the government of the day gets on with governing and looks more serious and competent to the electorate.
And helping down the Voice is unlikely to win the Coalition a lot of votes in places like Canberra and the inner suburbs of the major cities, including the Teal seats it lost at the 2022 election.
In many ways, the Voice vote has highlighted how increasingly out-of-step the Dutton-led Coalition is becoming with many in the major cities.
The Liberal Party would be loathe to surrender the fight to win back the Teal seats, many of which were considered to be part of its heartland just a few years ago.
But in electorates like North Sydney, Kooyong, Higgins, Warringah, Wentworth and Goldstein, the "yes" vote was at 56 per cent or more.
Of course, just because these electorates supported the Voice does not mean they will not vote for the Coalition at the next election.
But it raises the possibility the Coalition may need to chart a path to government more and more based on the outer suburbs and regions.
This could be politically challenging not only because of questions about whether it would be able to garner sufficient votes but also because of the danger inherent in playing to perceived divides between inner cities, outer suburbs and the regions.
There are already whiffs of this around.
The fact the ACT was the only jurisdiction in the country to vote in favour of the Voice to Parliament has reignited talk of the "Canberra bubble" and how removed the national capital is from the lives of so-called ordinary Australians.
There is no doubt the ACT stands out on the electoral map. Its 60.8 per cent support for "yes" was well ahead of the next closest jurisdiction, Victoria, where the pro-Voice vote was 45 per cent.
This has prompted some to call, yet again, for government departments to be relocated to regional areas.
But the level of support for the "yes" case in each of Canberra's federal seats is on par with the results found in the inner city electorates of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart and, even, Perth.
That should be of little surprise. The ACT, like these other areas, has relatively high levels of average income, employment and formal education. Given these similar characteristics, anything but a "yes" vote would have been strange.
The big divide was not between the ACT and the rest but between inner cities and outer suburbs, regional towns and rural areas.
The further you travelled from city centres, the weaker the support for "yes" became.
Weaker, yes, but not non-existent.
In fact, as at late Sunday, the count showed more than 5.3 million across the country had voted yes - including many tens of thousands of people living in regional and rural areas.
That 158,000 Canberrans voted the same way as more than 5 million of their fellow citizens makes it hard to argue they are some sort of fringe group.
The third thing the "Canberra is out of step" analysis fails to take account of the is many reasons why people may have decided to vote "no".
It would be a mistake to presume all "no" votes were inspired by the same narrow set of causes espoused by the likes of Advance Australia. Some may have objected to the Voice as a step too far; others that it was a step that did not go far enough. Doubt and fear may have been enough to convince many.
