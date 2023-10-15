The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Chill record 'a first for the league' in Hockey One membership boost

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated October 15 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A glance at the scoreboard which read 7-0 would have suggested this was a day to forget - but then Hockey ACT chief executive Rob Sheekey looked elsewhere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.