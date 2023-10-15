The Canberra Times
ACT Human Rights Commission says it has experienced another year of 'consistently high complaints'

By Lucy Bladen
October 16 2023 - 5:30am
The ACT Human Rights Commission has experienced another year of "consistently high complaints" with nearly 1150 complaints received by the commission.

