The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ask Fuzzy: Who was Maria Telkes?

By Rod Taylor
October 22 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

During the mid 20th century, exploitation of vast fossil fuel reserves radically lowered the cost of energy. While people enjoyed affordable electricity prices, it largely removed the motivation for business and home owners to think about efficiency.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.