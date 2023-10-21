I didn't bother cleaning up the pumpkins the bush rats got into. This has meant pumpkin vines popping up everywhere, as the bush rats obviously carried off seeds to their nests and dropped lots of them. Once again, it will be an adventure finding out what grows, and how and where - and will we get any for us to harvest before the bush rats do. NB I am pretending they are native bush rats. They may be introduced black rats, you know, the bubonic plague carriers etc. But outs are fat and fluffy so surely they are bush rats ... I just won't check the length of their tails too closely to be sure.