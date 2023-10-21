The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jackie French | Getting my head around seed sowing

Jackie French
By Jackie French
October 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

My hair is germinating. It was worrying at first, small oval objects slightly tinged with green falling on my shoulders each time I combed my hair. At least they didn't wriggle, scurry or bite. Then I remembered I'd been scattering grass seed on a windy day, and the last hair wash obviously hadn't removed all the seeds. If anyone sees a green tendril poking out behind my ear, please let me know.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.