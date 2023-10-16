Fans of the Coen Brothers who enjoyed their 2000 comedy O Brother, Where Art Thou? will be excited at the opportunity to catch the 1941 Sullivan's Travels (Sunday, October 22, 4pm) being the Coens' inspiration for their George Clooney starrer. Sullivan's Travels was written and directed by Preston Sturges, and features the charismatic pairing of Joel McCrea and screen siren Veronica Lake. McCrea plays a Hollywood director who goes "method" (years before that became a thing), going undercover as a hobo to research the poverty he wants to explore in his imagined feature film called O Brother, Where Art Thou?.