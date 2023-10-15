The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Federal government review will 'absolutely confirm' AIS should stay in Canberra: Andrew Barr

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated October 16 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A review of the future of the Australian Institute of Sport ought to "absolutely confirm" the best option is to reinvest in its Canberra campus, the ACT Chief Minister has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.