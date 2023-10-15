A review of the future of the Australian Institute of Sport ought to "absolutely confirm" the best option is to reinvest in its Canberra campus, the ACT Chief Minister has said.
Andrew Barr said the model of having a premier national sporting precinct in Canberra stood the test of time but needed investment after 45 years.
"Our priority is simple: we want a renewed AIS staying in Canberra. That's the cheapest option. That's the quickest option, frankly, for the outcomes that the Sports Commission want, to prepare Australian athletes for forthcoming Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games," Mr Barr said.
"But it's also the best option for Canberra and, I believe, the best option for the nation."
The federal government will order a review of the Australian Institute of Sport that will consider the $1 billion price tag for moving the facility to Queensland ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
Independent ACT senator David Pocock called on the federal government to commit to keeping the institute in Canberra.
"It's disappointing that while the Government has a joint standing committee holding an inquiry into fostering and promoting the significance of Australia's National Capital they're also considering moving a key national institution like the AIS away from Canberra," Senator Pocock said in a statement.
Mr Barr said consideration of moving the institute out of Canberra was not new, having been actively considered by the previous Coalition government.
"It's pretty clear that the best option's to reinvest in the Canberra facility. This review out to absolutely confirm that and enable us to get on with that project," he said on Monday morning.
Mr Barr said it made sense for the ACT and Commonwealth governments to partner to deliver on an improved precinct.
"I think, given the sort of stated preference of the Sports Commission to retain their land holdings by and large, with some potential for some mixed-use opportunities, what we bring to is the adjoining land," he said.
"And so that's where you can get some of the population density and some of the mixed-used outcomes that we would want."
A change to the National Capital Plan would be required to deliver mixed-use development on any of the institute's campus, which would also create a Commonwealth betterment tax liability.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King and Sport Minister Anika Wells will on Monday announce a two-and-a-half month review of the institute, to be led by National Intermodal Corporation Erin Flaherty and Sport Inclusion Australia chief executive Robyn Smith.
"The independent review of the AIS Infrastructure will give the government a clear-eyed view on priority investment in the AIS in the lead-up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond," Ms King said in a statement.
A masterplan for the AIS precinct concluded moving the facility would cost at least $600 million, excluding land costs, but could ultimately cost more than $1 billion in initial capital investment.
Documents released under freedom-of-information laws showed the Sports Commission chose staying in Canberra and spending $200 million on upgrades, over two other options, which included either moving to south-east Queensland or decentralising the institute's facilities across Australia.
The ACT government and the Australian Sports Commission in June signed a memorandum of understanding that included considering a new stadium and further discussions about development on the Australian Institute of Sport site.
"The AIS has a deep-seated value to the Canberra community, and we look forward to engaging in discussions with the ACT government to ensure it is a vibrant precinct available for sport, entertainment, and community use," Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins said at the time.
