Being from the island of Ireland, I had to include an Irish stew. Everyone has their own recipe, but this is how I make mine. It's controversial but I like it this way and it was inspired by my Mum who always has, and always will, make her stew in a slow cooker because it adds so much flavour. Don't worry if you don't like Guinness, you won't taste it - the alcohol evaporates, leaving an amazing richness in the gravy.