Is your midday meal needing some extra love? Nathan Anthony is here to help.
With his two cookbooks, Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Slow Cooker Book and Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book, Anthony shares some of his quick, healthy and delicious recipes.
Being from the island of Ireland, I had to include an Irish stew. Everyone has their own recipe, but this is how I make mine. It's controversial but I like it this way and it was inspired by my Mum who always has, and always will, make her stew in a slow cooker because it adds so much flavour. Don't worry if you don't like Guinness, you won't taste it - the alcohol evaporates, leaving an amazing richness in the gravy.
1. Place all the ingredients in the slow cooker, stir and season to taste. Cook on high for four hours or low for eight to nine hours, then use a spoon to break up some of the potatoes into the sauce. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley, if using.
Note: All you need is crusty bread with butter, and lots of it.
If you like a thick sauce, add the gravy granules or cornflour paste, but I prefer mine without.
Serves 4.
These are stunning and make lunchtime extra special, inspired by a version I had at a street food festival. They're so quick to make that they also work really well for dinner, especially if you're having friends round. They look so good that people will think you've spent ages cooking but the reality is, it's all done in 15 minutes.
Sauce:
1. Combine the harissa, lemon juice, paprika, Cajun seasoning, cumin and salt and pepper in a bowl. Coat the chicken with this mixture - if you can, preheat the air fryer for two to three minutes because adding the chicken to the hot drawer will give it an extra bit of char. Airfry at 200°C for 12 minutes.
2. While the chicken is cooking, combine the yogurt with the lemon juice and garlic.
3. Heat the gyros or flatbreads and assemble, stuffing with the chicken and rocket and drizzling over the yogurt sauce, then top with the pomegranate seeds and pickled red onions.
Serves 3.
When I think of mac and cheese, it reminds me of being in New York. This is a simple, fuss-free way to make it at home in one pot, saving time but never compromising on flavour. This is proper comfort food to fill you up on a cold winter night. I use low-fat butter as you might as well save on calories where you can! Mac and cheese puts a smile on everyone's face.
1. Place all the ingredients, except the Parmesan and breadcrumbs, in the slow cooker, stir and season to taste. Cook on low for one hour and 20 minutes. Stir well, add the parmesan and a little extra milk if it needs loosening up, then cook for another 20 to 25 minutes.
2. If you like a crispy topping and you have an ovenproof slow cooker pot, sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the top of the pasta and cook under a preheated grill until golden. Garnish with chopped chives.
Serves 4.
This is such a quality work-from-home lunch. They are lovely with a salad or even in some wraps. Peanut sauce with coconut prawns is a match made in heaven, but if you're not a fan of peanuts, you could also mix up some sweet chilli, honey, garlic and soy sauce for a honey chilli dressing.
Peanut sauce:
1. In a bowl, combine the breadcrumbs and coconut, and season with salt and pepper.
2. Put the flour into one bowl and the beaten egg in another. Coat the prawns in the flour, then dip into the egg, shaking off any excess, then roll them in the breadcrumb mix to coat.
3. Spray really well with a low-calorie spray and air-fry at 200°C for 10 minutes.
4. While the prawns are cooking, whip up your peanut sauce by combining all the ingredients in a bowl. Add some more water if it looks too thick.
5. Serve the prawns with the peanut sauce.
Serves 4.
