The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Lessons from Australia's failed 'yes' Voice to Parliament referendum campaign

By Scott Prasser
Updated October 16 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After months of campaigning the failed Voice referendum is at last behind us along with all its exhortations, claims and counter-claims, advertisements, all-round hectoring, divisiveness and general finger pointing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.