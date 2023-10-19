The Canberra Times
Capital Life from October 2, 2023: Rockspeare and The Wharf Revue are highlights

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 19 2023
A scene from Henry VI Part One, now showing at the Fyshwick theatre. Picture by Daniel Abroguena
Rockspeare

Mill Theatre's first production of a Shakespeare play, Henry VI Part 1, contains factional conniving, battles and the burning of the French heroine Joan of Arc, as well as an original music score. It's on at Mill Theatre at Dairy Road from October 18 to November 4, various dates and times. See: milltheatreatdairyroad.com.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

