At Suki & Hugh Gallery in Bungendore, this exhibition is a showcase of recent paintings by Sandra Brand, Edward Essing and Astro Spiller. The trio spent 2022 in Europe and Israel studying the old masters and painting their surrounds. New insights then were applied to work across New South Wales. Drinks with the artists will be held on Saturday, October 21 from 3pm to 5pm. The exhibition will run until November 26. See: sukihugh.com.au.