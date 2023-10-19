Mill Theatre's first production of a Shakespeare play, Henry VI Part 1, contains factional conniving, battles and the burning of the French heroine Joan of Arc, as well as an original music score. It's on at Mill Theatre at Dairy Road from October 18 to November 4, various dates and times. See: milltheatreatdairyroad.com.
The latest in the long line of satirical revues, Pride in Prejudice, is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, various dates and times from October 24 to November 5, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Connexion and In Full Swing, will combine to provide an evening of big band music, ranging from classic tunes to modern, including video game themes and works by Count Basie, Henry Mancini, the Beatles and many more. It's on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Croatian Club in O'Connor, from 7.30pm (doors open 7pm). See: trybooking.com.
In Off track... glass artist Holly Grace reflects the delicate and complex ecosystems of the Namadgi National Park through her glass forms. Waratah Lahy's watercolour paintings in Neighbourhood Watch capture moments gleaned from the everyday, at once recognisable and often unexpectedly beautiful. The exhibitions are on at Beaver Galleries until November 4. See: beavergalleries.com.au.
At Suki & Hugh Gallery in Bungendore, this exhibition is a showcase of recent paintings by Sandra Brand, Edward Essing and Astro Spiller. The trio spent 2022 in Europe and Israel studying the old masters and painting their surrounds. New insights then were applied to work across New South Wales. Drinks with the artists will be held on Saturday, October 21 from 3pm to 5pm. The exhibition will run until November 26. See: sukihugh.com.au.
Opening at Grainger Gallery on Thursday, October 19 at 6pm is this show by figurative realists Penelope Boyd, Colleen Stapleton and Narelle Zeller. The exhibition runs until November 5. See: graingergallery.com.au.
Kris Ancog's first solo exhibition will open at Aarwun Gallery on Friday August 20 at 6pm with drinks, an artist talk and classical music enhanced with candlelight. Free, bookings essential. The exhibition ends on November 19. See: aarwungallery.com.au.
At the National Film and Sound Archive's Arc Cinema on Monday October 23 at 6.30pm will be short films from graduates of the Australian Film Television and Radio School, including Gillian Armstrong (Little Women), Jane Campion (The Piano) and Cate Shortland (Black Widow). Armstrong will attend and give the introduction. For more information, see: nfsa.gov.au.
