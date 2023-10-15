A short guide to entertainment in New Zealand

Ninety Mile Beach is a popular spot for people to windsurf or bodyboard the gigantic sand dunes. Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis

New Zealand is a dream destination for many people all around the world.



Tourists fly there every day for many different reasons, from nature to culture.



But even for residents, New Zealand has a lot to offer.



In this article, we will show you a panorama of different activities that people in New Zealand can try out to make the most of this time of the year.

Outdoor adventures

New Zealand is a real paradise for people who want to spend more time outside.



Take Ninety Mile Beach, for example, located at the northern tip of New Zealand's north island.



There, people windsurf or bodyboard the gigantic sand dunes.



It is a perfect place to enjoy some physical activity while basking in the beautiful scenery.



This is just an example, though, as New Zealand offers plenty of choices, perfect for every taste.

You can hike, sail, and even climb volcanic islands such as Rangitoto Island, which is the home of New Zealand's youngest volcano.



This volcano erupted from the sea around 600 years ago, and it is now a natural reserve that a daily ferry service can reach.



New Zealand is the perfect country for people who enjoy being in contact with nature, as it provides a vast range of different scenery, from beaches to forests and mountain ranges.

Culture

Did you know that the real set of The Shire is actually in New Zealand?



That's where Peter Jackson shot a lot of the scenes of his Lord of the Rings, including the ones featuring the hobbits at home.



It is an unforgettable place, Hobbiton, where you can walk around and truly immerse yourself in the real atmosphere of the Shire.



You will see that a lot of time and details were placed in this film set, which makes it one of the country's finest places to visit and explore.



But this is just a small example of all the cultural locations that this country has to offer.

Maori culture and tradition are another fundamental aspect to consider when talking about New Zealand.



There are many villages that you can visit, if you haven't already, to surround yourself with Maori culture.



Villages like Te Puia, Te P T and Whakarewarewa are perfect locations to take into account if you want to learn more about the Maori culture.

Additionally, there are national museums to visit, such as Te Papa Tongarewa, which translates into "container of treasures" in Maori, which is New Zealand's innovative, interactive and inspiring national museum.



It is located on Wellington's waterfront, and it contains six floors of exhibits, such as artworks, flora, fauna and historical artifacts.

Sports

If you are looking for sports-related activities to do in New Zealand during this time of the year, you are in the right place.



This country offers many different settings where you can explore many sports activities and engage with your body in new and exciting ways.



From surfing to hiking, sailing, cycling even skydiving and caving, there are so many choices for Kiwi players and for whoever wants to dive into the world of sports.

Sports are a wonderful way to interact with nature, as by engaging in physical activities, you can explore caves, forests and other amazing and unique places in the country of New Zealand.



This country is one of the few places on earth where you can enjoy almost every aspect of nature, from snow to warm sand and pools, at any given moment.

Food and drinks

Indulging in some delicious food and drinks is another great activity to consider, as New Zealand is home to one of the best food scenes in the world.



Wellington is a real dream for foodies, as it has a great reputation when it comes to artisan producers, cafés, breweries, cocktail bars and restaurants.



It is known that they have the best coffee in the country and the best craft beer as well.



Local markets are also an amazing resource where you can find some great local products.



Some interesting mentions go to the ice cream at Giapo, where you can find amazing ice cream shapes and tastes, and the NZ Whisky Collection in Oamaru.

These are just some of the diverse entertainment fields you can engage with if you visit or live in New Zealand, but there are many more that we didn't manage to include in this list.



Regardless of what you decide to do to explore New Zealand more, you will find many amazing venues there for you, targeted at every different interest and taste.