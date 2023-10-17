Pathos Communications Reviews: To trust or not to trust?

Pathos Communications CEO, Omar Hamdi. Picture supplied

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis

Increased global competition has fuelled disruption and competition in almost all industries.



There are notable exceptions, however, where businesses are not spoilt for choice.



One of those is in the quest to gain buyers' attention and manage consumers' beliefs and attitudes, which is essential for many organizations' growth.

While big corporations with deep pockets can have bespoke campaigns tailored to their needs, small firms often struggle to get their message out.



Pathos Communications' innovative approach to solving this problem is helping some of these premium SMBs gain the traction they need.

The PR firm offers a broad range of services, including creative engagement, communications, and brand reputation enhancement.



Its primary objective is to mitigate risks, boost audience engagement, and enhance clients' return on investment.

Traditionally, PR firms are mostly paid upfront and are often put on retainer.



Pathos Communications, however, elects to get paid after it has delivered on the promises made to its client.

This approach could elicit skepticism and disbelief from prospective clients.



Could it be a marketing gimmick aimed at quick sign-up of clients?



Is there some small print that they need to be aware of?

While the PR firm is proud of its ability to deliver on the promises made to clients, glowing Pathos Communications reviews from its customers are perhaps the firm's best public relations tool.

The agency has garnered trust and praise from clients who rely on it for insight, support, and guidance to achieve a recognisable brand reputation.



Trust is a precious commodity, necessitating a closer examination of the company's track record and services to determine if it aligns with its promises.

Real-world experiences: the ultimate test

Many of the agency's clients say its expertise and ability to deliver agreed results, sometimes within a short period, have been stellar.

David K. Donovan, managing director at Publicis Sapient (part of Publicis Groupe, one of the world's largest ad agencies) says that his company works with Pathos Communications because he "knew they would be able to find not just the right balance of how to communicate the messages that I wanted them to communicate, but also get them into the right channel in the marketplace that would have an impact."

According to Jonathan Bailor, the New York Times bestselling author of The Calorie Myth and founder of the world's fastest-growing permanent weight loss and diabesity treatment company, SANESolution, Pathos has helped him achieve national placements of expertly written content which helped to cement him as a thought leader in his field.

"I've worked with over eight public relations firms over the course of my career, and Pathos is the only firm I've ever worked with that stands behind their work to the point of not accepting payment until they deliver results, and they do deliver results," Bailor says.

Oscar and Emmy-nominated film producer and the founder of Warrior Films, Frederick Marx, wholeheartedly endorses the agency's services. He emphasizes that collaborating with Pathos has played a pivotal role in expanding his company's global reach and significantly enhancing its impact.

Supermix is a company focused on helping the world's top creators and firms launch and operate podcasts with ease. Its co-founder, Xavier English, who started off having a suspicion of PR firms in general, commends the Pathos team for its responsiveness and useful directives.

For Leon Hady, the CEO and co-founder of Guide Education, Pathos Communications is a "breath of fresh air". His company has been working with the PR firm for a few years. In that period, Guide Education's brand reputation, reach, and standing have improved, in part, due to Pathos' "support" for the EdTech company.

"Pathos was the only company that got our voice into thought leadership pieces," Hady says. "They listen to you, support what you want to do, and most importantly, they get you the coverage."

Rupal Patel, a former CIA officer and best-selling author of From CIA to CEO, notes that she got "great results" quickly after she started working with Pathos and "highly" recommends the firm for its sterling work.

While Patel stated the results of her relationship with the PR firm manifested after some time, Human Resource Certification Preparation did not have to wait that long. The company's chief operating officer, Terri Zaugg Varnell, says Pathos got the company two published articles in "less than 24 hours" after they agreed to work together.

"We were able to review those articles and they were well written," Varnell explains. "They conveyed the very thing we had discussed in the conversations we had had.... We were quite impressed with the articles."

In Jaguar Freight Services' over 30 years in business, CEO and cofounder Simon Kaye says, "They've done a fantastic job for us. They only get paid on results, which is a great model as far as we're concerned, and we've had terrific results from them. We've had articles published in leading magazines, something we haven't been able to achieve with other PR companies. We're really happy with the results, the communication... and I highly recommend them."

Bill Colone, the CEO at Single Pass, which developed the world's first disposable bipolar electrocautery device that can cauterize deep tissue through a guide needle, describes his experience working with Pathos Communications as "phenomenal".

"Everyone was professional and prompt, and that's most important to me," Colone says. "[I'm] super super busy, so the best use of my time is for folks not to waste my time. The process was fast and smooth and the net results added value to our project."

Balancing the equation: minor negatives

While Pathos Communications excels in delivering results, some clients suggest areas for improvement. Enhancing reporting mechanisms for greater clarity and comprehensiveness could enhance client transparency and insight into outcomes achieved. Additionally, the agency could further assist in arranging photoshoots for better cover images in articles, enhancing visual appeal.

Nevertheless, from the Pathos Communications reviews, it is clear that the company offers numerous benefits for those seeking impactful PR solutions. Its experienced team, diverse clientele, and track record of success are compelling reasons to consider its services.