Weekender October 20 to 22, 2023: Oklahoma! and Twelfth Night are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated October 19 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:29pm
A scene from Twelfth Night. Picture by Brett Boardman
Twelfth Night

In Bell Shakespeare's production of this comedy directed by Heather Fairbairn, Viola is shipwrecked and believes her twin Sebastian lost to the ocean. Washed up in a strange new land, determined to survive, she disguises herself as a man named Cesario and finds work with Duke Orsino, only to fall head over heels in love with him. But Orsino is in love with Olivia, who - grieving for her brother - refuses all offers of romance. Until, that is, she meets Cesario for the first time. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, various dates and times until October 21, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

