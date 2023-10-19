The first collaboration of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist-librettist Oscar Hammerstein II is set at the turn of the 20th century. Its story is backdropped by the passionate rivalry between the farmers and the cowmen and tells of the complicated romance between Laurey (Demi Smith), who lives on her Aunt Eller's (Emma White) ranch and the over confident but good natured Curly (Nathanael Patterson), a cowboy. To add to the complication, Laurey agrees to accompany Jud (Paul Sweeney), the farm hand, to the Box Social. Laurey's good friend, Ado Annie (Emily Pogson) also finds it difficult to make decisions in the matter of love. The songs include People Will Say We're in Love, The Farmer and the Cowman, and I Cain't Say No. Queanbeyan Players' production is on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, various dates and times until October 29, 2023. See: theq.net.au.