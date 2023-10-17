Garry J writes: "Many years ago I was heading off from the Palais in Newcastle to my car when I passed a group of about five or six guys hassling a girl at the bus stop. I don't know why but I walked up to her and said, 'There you are, our car's just around the corner." I took her hand and the thugs left her alone and, yes, I did take her home to safety. I didn't feel brave I just reacted without thinking and did the right thing. My act might have been 'brave', although in the same situation today, it would be foolish, not brave, and perhaps I could have appeared to be just another bus user which may have been enough, or called 000 when I was able to get out of direct sight."