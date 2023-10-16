Calls for an immediate end to the violence and the application of international law must be heeded if this unfolding catastrophe is to be averted. I urge the Australian government to demand an end to Israel's indiscriminate onslaught on civilians and children. Every decent human being must stand up for the protection and safety of children, and I appeal for all Australians to do so. Palestinian children are just as precious and deserving of protection as every other child everywhere.