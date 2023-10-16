The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Allbids auctionplace sell off Pialligo Estate items through HGW Finance

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated October 16 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eight items are being auctioned off by a creditor of Pialligo Estate Operations, a failed Canberra hospitality business that collapsed owing $10.6 million to 600 people and businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.