A collective of philanthropic organisations who provided multi-million dollar backing to the Voice to Parliament campaign say they will strengthen their "dedication and commitment" to First Nations communities in the wake of the referendum loss on the weekend.
Paul Ramsay Foundation chief executive Kristy Muir said they were extremely disappointed with the outcome but it "only strengthens our resolve".
"Decades of social policy research overwhelmingly shows that when you give people a say in decisions that affect them, the outcomes are better," she said.
"We will strengthen our work alongside First Nations partners and support their efforts to achieve better outcomes for families and communities and continue to advocate for evidence-based systemic change."
She said social change takes time and "often suffers setbacks".
The referendum was defeated on Saturday, with some 60 percent of the population voting against recognising Indigenous Australians through a constitutionally enshrined advisory body.
Kamilaroi woman and Paul Ramsay Foundation chief First Nations officer Michelle Steele said "heartbreak and devastation don't begin to capture the feeling that I and many of us are experiencing".
"For a moment in time, we could envision a better future for ourselves, our children, and future generations - a vision that now seems a little further from reach," she said.
"But we will keep that vision, we will take the time to heal and from all the sadness and hurt we will rise strong again."
More than 30 philanthropic organisations bolstered the "yes" campaign with a combined $17 million through a pledge made in April.
"This referendum result will strengthen philanthropy's dedication and commitment to ensure First Nations voices are recognised and heard," the group of funders said in a joint statement.
Philanthropy Australia chief executive Jack Heath said philanthropy needed to work with First Nations people "more than ever before".
"We need to shift power, mobilise resources, improve granting practices, and do all we can to unite the Australian people in a movement towards a better future," he said.
"Until then, the national project remains unfinished and our soul torn."
Snow Foundation chief executive Georgina Byron said the foundation would continue to "listen to First Nations people to advance justice and to advocate for better outcomes including the elimination of rheumatic heart disease, a disease that predominately only affects First Nations communities".
