'Yes' backers pledge to strengthen commitment to First Nations voices

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
October 16 2023 - 1:12pm
A collective of philanthropic organisations who provided multi-million dollar backing to the Voice to Parliament campaign say they will strengthen their "dedication and commitment" to First Nations communities in the wake of the referendum loss on the weekend.

