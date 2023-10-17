Where do you get the best Riesling in the Canberra district? The Vintner's Daughter.
The Canberra winery has walked away with the Best Canberra District Riesling - ACT Chief Minister's Perpetual Trophy at this year's Canberra International Riesling Challenge for its 2023 Semi-sweet Riesling.
The award marks a triumphant return for The Vintner's Daughter, which last clinched this esteemed award nine years ago when they first introduced their Riesling, soon after embarking on their independent winemaking journey in 2015.
"The journey of our family-owned winery hasn't been without its share of challenges, with smoke, drought, floods, and the pandemic testing our resolve over the last few years," winemaker and co-owner Stephanie Helm said.
"This award is a welcome boost to our spirits and it's amazing to have received the same points as some of the best Riesling makers in the world. It reminds us that all the hard work we put into our craft truly pays off in the end."
And it seems the Winewise Small Vigneron Awards also agree that this Riesling is a cut above the rest. It awarded the wine a gold medal earlier this year, underscoring its exceptional quality despite a difficult vintage plagued with unpredictable weather conditions and late ripening.
So what makes this wine so good?
"The distinctive flavours in this wine are a direct result of the cooler-than-usual season, which led to high acidity levels being retained while the fruit ripened," Helm said.
"This, in turn, allowed us to craft a slightly sweeter Riesling style that retains the fresh, crisp, citrus character that defines all great Canberra Rieslings."
Notably, this victory is imbued with a personal significance for the winery's proprietor, as her father, Ken Helm, was the founder of the Riesling Challenge in 2000.
He made headlines earlier this month after deciding to step down from the challenge, to focus on his own winery, Helm Wines and his family.
