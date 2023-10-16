Times Past: October 17, 1968

Plans were laid down for Canberra to grow to 500,000 people, The Canberra Times reported on this day 55 years ago.
A statement from the National Capital Development Commission said Civic was intended to remain the territory's commercial and business hub for a population of up to half a million.
With a new chamber of commerce established, it was also intended that it should emerge as the cultural heart of the city.
The NCDC had given these guarantees to the Canberra Chamber of Commerce in reply to a chamber submission calling for higher city population densities.
The chamber claimed that present development trends were producing "an undesirable urban sprawl".
It was the first statement from the NCDC on the future of the inner city since they began a review of planning intentions for the area 12 months prior.
"The commission continues to regard Civic as the dominant element in the hierarchy of Canberra Centres, with the colour, vitality and choice of things to see and do that belong to a metropolitan centre", the NCDC reply stated.
