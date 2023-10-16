The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Crypto not part of financial future, says RBA

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
October 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The country could save up to $17 billion a year by adopting digitised money and assets for financial transactions but unbacked cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are unlikely to gain widespread usage, a senior Reserve Bank of Australia official has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.