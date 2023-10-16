Crypto not part of financial future, says RBA

The country could save up to $17 billion a year by adopting digitised money and assets for financial transactions but unbacked cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are unlikely to gain widespread usage, a senior Reserve Bank of Australia official has said.
As the federal government launches consultations on plans to subject digital trading platforms to financial regulation, RBA assistant governor Brad Jones said that using digital versions of money and assets in transactions "offers some intriguing possibilities, but is not without its challenges".
There has been mounting interest worldwide in harnessing digitised money and assets (often referred to as tokens) to make transactions faster and cheaper and lower the cost of capital.
Unbacked cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have been spruiked by enthusiasts as a way to achieve this but Dr Jones said they had failed as a means of a exchange because of a lack of trust.
"With no reference to backing assets and operating outside of regulatory oversight, the wild price volatility in cryptocurrencies has made them more amenable to speculative investment than serving as a safe settlement instrument," he said.
"It's possible [they] remain a hotbed of speculative interest, but I struggle to envisage them playing an expansive role in the financial system of the future."
Dr Jones said the potential savings from transacting in digital transactions were significant.
For example, pricing in the $750 billion bank term deposit market "is still largely conducted over the phone, in branches, by email and on spreadsheets, much like 25 years ago," he said.
Moving to "tokenised" bank deposits would, he said, enable the instantaneous settlement of transactions, would involve a reduced role of intermediaries, could operate around the clock and carry extensive information that could be updated instantly.
"Given [that] deposits issued by a range of banks are already widely exchanged and settled, the introduction of tokenised bank deposits would represent a minor change to current practice," Dr Jones said.
He said such deposits were superior to unbacked cryptocurrencies like bitcoin or stablecoins (asset-backed token issued by banks and other organisations).
Dr Jones said there was also likely to be a role for wholesale digital currencies issued by central banks such as the RBA.
He said these were the "ultimate form of safe money,,,completely free of credit and liquidity risk".
According to Dr Jones, moving to such a currency would represent an evolution in the current system in which the trusted value of money issued by the central bank provides the foundation on which the value of bank deposits and the like are built.
While exchanges involving digital tokens is still an emerging area riddled with uncertainty, modelling undertaken by the Reserve Bank suggests up to $4 billion a year could be saved by making transactions faster and cheaper and a further $13 billion saved because of lower cost of capital.
Australian National University economist Timo Henckel said the approach outlined by Dr Jones was "reasonably sound and sensible" but he was yet to be convinced of the need to tokenise bank deposits and the like.
Dr Henckel agreed with Dr Jones that unbacked crypto currencies like bitcoin were more of an investment vehicle than a viable means of payment.
But he was sceptical about the supposed benefits of moving to tokenised bank deposits, observing that transactions through the real time gross settlement system were already fast.
And while there may be some gain in reducing the reliance on intermediaries like banks, Dr Henckel said for large purchases like a home many appreciate the security and traceability of transactions made through an intermediary.
The central banker said the RBA was preparing a project to assess the different forms of digital money and infrastructure needed to help developed tokenised asset markets and will step up its engagement with business, academics, government agencies, other central banks and the public on "the future of money".
The Australian Banking Association, meanwhile, has welcomed the government's proposal to regulate crypto exchanges as "a step in the right direction against scams".
Association chief executive Anna Bligh said currently more than half of scammed funds were being channeled into crypto, which was the "getaway vehicle of choice for scammers".
Ms Bligh said that once stolen money reached a crypto exchange it was virtually impossible to recover.
Subjecting such exchanges to the same regulation as other financial services would help protect consumers.
