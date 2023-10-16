Caring for children and other family responsibilities are continuing to prevent millions of women who want a job from entering the workforce.
While official figures due out on Thursday are tipped to show the unemployment rate edged higher to around 3.8 per cent in September, it remains at historically low levels and employers continue to face stiff competition for staff.
But an Australian Bureau of Statistics study has found there were 3.2 million people unemployed in the June quarter, including 1.2 million who wanted paid work and 1.9 million who were not looking to enter the workforce.
Of the 3.2 million out of work, the most common barrier both men and women faced was in finding a job that matched their skills and experience.
But the study found that, in addition, many women were being held back by the load they carried caring for children and their families.
According to the ABS, around half of women aged 25 to 39 years reported that difficulty accessing childcare, the ability to vary start and finish times and the cost of childcare were major barriers to joining the paid workforce.
Older women, too, reported problems related to family responsibilities, including the need for many to work part-time or to have "a set number of hours on set days".
The findings underline the importance of affordable child care and workplace flexibility to boosting workforce participation.
Commenting on the most recent annual numbers, from 2020-21, ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said the data showed that "while female participation in the labour force is at record high levels ... childcare remains the key for increasing the opportunities for women to participate in the labour market".
The federal government has boosted the childcare subsidy from 85 to 90 per cent for families with a combined income of less than $80,000. The size of the subsidy declines for each $5000 increment in income up to $530,000.
But there are concerns that much of the subsidy increase is being swallowed by rising childcare costs, which have climbed faster than inflation and wages in the past four years.
In its employment white paper released late September, the federal government acknowledged that women in families with children "can face significant financial disincentives to increasing participation".
"[Lower] income earners [in families] may see over half of the extra income from working an additional day lost to withdrawn payments, high tax liabilities and increased out-of-pocket costs," the white paper said.
"Following the arrival of children, parents face a tradeoff between paid work and caring for children," it said, adding that women typically bear primary parenting responsibility.
"[They] may work part time, work flexibly in a lower-paying job or leave paid employment to manage these responsibilities."
