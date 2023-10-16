Hundreds flocked to the city on Saturday for salsa, arepas and live music to get a taste of Latin America.
The City Renewal Authority hosted the vibrant festival, along with the local Latin American community. La Fiesta in Canberra's Latin American Plaza hosted an array of performances, mouth-watering food trucks, and family friendly activities to compliment a sunny afternoon in the city.
