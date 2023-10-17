For generations, the music of Disney's princesses has been the soundtrack to our lives and for the first time in forever, these beloved songs come to life on stage in Disney Princess - The Concert!
Disney Princesses bought to life by Broadway's leading ladies for the older audience to relive the glory days of VHS and for the younger generation to get in touch with their own inner princess.
