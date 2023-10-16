The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

It's time to move on from Voice symbolism by doing practical things

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 17 2023 - 6:44am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

''Closing the gap'' with our Indigenous peoples was rarely mentioned in the campaigns on the Voice. The ''yes'' campaign focused on symbolism approaching religious faith and invoking guilt with zeal. The ''no'' campaign while claiming social division only occasionally referred to the gap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.