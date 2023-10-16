''Closing the gap'' with our Indigenous peoples was rarely mentioned in the campaigns on the Voice. The ''yes'' campaign focused on symbolism approaching religious faith and invoking guilt with zeal. The ''no'' campaign while claiming social division only occasionally referred to the gap.
The vote for ''no'' means we can now move away from symbolism and address real practical concerns; especially that the layers of government be better co-ordinated and managed with local communities to close the gap, building on what works and does not work in individual communities.
A legislated Voice would be helpful.
All political parties have at least nodded occasionally over the years to eliminating the gap. It is vital now to have a bipartisan approach to do this.
Important also is reconciliation, especially of cultural differences and divergent expectations of Australian citizenship compared to Indigenous ''sovereignty''.
On Saturday night, in my Zegna shoes and after signing a petition against wind turbines on nearby Red Hill (banishing them to out-of-sight Rye Park, 120 kilometres away), I sat on my Menotti sofa, a bottle of Dom Perignon before me, with a platter adorned by Coffin Bay oysters, pate de foie, caviar, and roquefort and stilton gold cheese, to enjoy a "yes" victory in spades.
But it did not happen. Those ignorant peasants voted it down, massively. Mon Dieu.
A week of mourning has been called for. Is it a variation on "Sorry Day"? Sorry Week?
As Mr Neville Bonner (former Indigenous Liberal Senator) said "you can't win every fight, but you can win some".
If we are to mourn it should be for the Middle East. Can our Foreign Minister step back fully into her day job?
Three quarters of Australians of employable age are at work this week. They are keeping the country housed, fed, transported, healthy, educated and safe.
People are also pressed for time managing family and other commitments on top of the pressures of work.
I suggest Aboriginal leaders show an example and get back to their laptops. Some of them should leave the field of public advocacy permanently. They know who they are.
Work and education are the keys for Indigenous advancement, particularly in remote and regional areas.
October 14 was a bitter day for those hoping for an improvement in the lives of First Nations' people in this country.
That we on Ngunnawal land voted a resounding "yes" may be a source of local pride, but it is cold comfort when not even Victoria could achieve a "yes" majority.
To all who worked assiduously, over many years, towards the modest goal of enshrining an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the constitution, I thank you.
I am sorry your faith in a decent, compassionate Australia was not rewarded.
To the unprincipled leader of the opposition and his self-serving sidekicks, I say that history will deal with you.
To the young First Nations' leaders who will emerge from the fracas, less polite and patient than their elders, I say that many people of goodwill stand with you.
And to the current and future ministers of foreign affairs, good luck with chiding other nations about their treatment of Indigenous peoples.
The ACT result from the Voice referendum clearly shows that Canberrans wish to assist Aboriginal people.
A practical way of doing this would be a work skills program at the Alexander Maconochie Centre to build small transportable homes for Aboriginal families.
Similar training programs in other prisons have proved very successful.
Teaching inmates a trade would also give them a purpose in life and a daily challenge, reduce recidivism, and prepare them integrate into the community on release.
Is there any particular reason why the Aboriginal and Torres Straits Islands flags fly alongside the Australian National flag?
They represent just 3.8 percent of our overall population. The Australian flag covers 100 percent of the population, including Aboriginal people.
I have often been asked by overseas visitors if we have actually changed our national flag "to the bright one in the middle?"
A good example of this is the flying of the Aboriginal flag together with the Australian flag on the main pylons of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
The Aboriginal flag should be replaced by the NSW State flag as it represents all the people in NSW, not a small minority.
I fully agree with Senator David Pocock ("Pocock wants any AIS move ruled out") and Chris Dutton ("Federal silence on the AIS again", both October 12): the Australian Institute of Sport should remain in the national capital.
Apart from costing far less than the mooted move to south-east Queensland, it would continue to attract Australia's top athletes, along with their families, friends and fans, to Canberra.
These visitors would benefit local businesses and spread the word about the many attractions of this city. After refurbishment and upgrading, the AIS campus itself would once again be an attraction for tourists and their dollars.
Clive Williams' "Another chapter in this history book of war" (October 10) is disappointing.
Many of the points of Palestinian frustration that he cites are self-inflicted.
For example, Williams cites "the lack of progress on a negotiated settlement" but does not mention that Palestinian leaders have rejected Israeli offers of a Palestinian state three times.
As to the limits on movement of people and goods to and from Gaza, Israel does so to prevent terrorist attacks.
Williams states that Hamas "represents the aspirations of most Palestinians for an independent Palestinian state".
He does not mention that Hamas wants to eliminate Israel and replace it with an Islamic state. Think Iran, Afghanistan and Islamic State (Daesh).
A major reason Hamas's military leader, Mohammed Deif, unleashed this conflict is because Israel is developing links with Arab states - most notably Saudi Arabia - who wish to counter Iranian aggression.
Iran is a key supporter of Hamas.
Lighting the Sydney Opera House sails in Israeli colours was a huge and provocative mistake.
Where have our PM and Foreign Minister been? Have they ever looked at the reality of history in this region?
Minister Wong says: "We can never condone targeting civilians and taking hostages".
Where was the outrage, as Israeli military units killed and jailed unarmed Palestinians, including thousands of children.
Where was the outrage during the past 50-plus years, as Israel systematically, increasingly and illegally occupied Palestinian Territories, (bulldozing their homes making Palestinian people homeless refugees)?
But now we condone Israel bombing Gaza, a very crowded open-air prison for Palestinians with nowhere to escape to.
The Palestinians are regarded as terrorists if they resist; nothing has been achieved for them via "negotiations". The West has too much invested in Israeli dominance to consider the human rights of others.
It's hard not to conclude that "the lucky country" has just had its Brexit moment? What's next? An ocker Trump? New Zealand's heading in that direction.
After reading Amy Martin's article on Canberra's best hospitality venues, ("Canberra's best venues named at Hospitality and Accommodation Awards 2023", October 11) I noticed that the quiet achiever, who must be killing them all and who never seems to get a mention, would have to be the Kingston Hotel.
The Kingo's three dining rooms are chockers every night and its huge outdoor garden area is something else.
Why? Is it that you have to be a member of the AHA to qualify?
Poor fellow my country.
To Indigenous Australians, deeply hurt by the Voice referendum and devastated by the result, millions of us see you and hear you. We voted "yes" to accept your outstretched hand. We recognise the humility and kindness behind that gesture. We remain committed to you and a better Australia.
Three patriarchal religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. All man-made, all springing from the same source. All claiming to be the one and only. All responsible for unspeakable slaughter of each other and or in permutations with and against each other. Yet all claim to be tolerant and its advocates intelligent. Does the irony escape you?
The Coalition has again demonstrated the brutal effectiveness of a campaign slogan. "If you don't know, vote no" resonated and, along with the lies, misinformation, disinformation and politicisation, the result was sadly to be expected. Good luck reuniting our divided country.
To Australia's First Nations peoples, I am sorry for the referendum "no" vote.
M Moore (Letters, October 16) asks, "Could God be the devil"? Good question, but mine is a little different. It is: "God must have created the devil, so why did he (sic) apparently give Satan greater powers? God doesn't seem to be able to overrule Satan when the latter goes too far - which he frequently does".
M Moore claims that the worst atrocities are committed in the name of God (Letters, October 16). My understanding is that religion had nothing at all to do with appalling atrocities committed by Genghis Khan, Attila the Hun, Vlad the Impaler, Stalin, Hitler, Mao Tse Tung, Pol Pot, Idi Amin, and those responsible for the Rwandan genocide.
It seems the terms "lies" and "deception" make people feel uncomfortable. Hence the terms "misinformation" and "disinformation" to ease discomfort. Lies and deceit are able to become more-or-less accepted in political discourse. I prefer plain speaking.
I'm reminded of Xavier Herbert, fierce Australian, author of Poor Fella My Country, who, when Malcolm Fraser won the first election after the Dismissal, was reported as saying (something like) "I've always suspected Australians were a pack of bastards. Now I'm sure".
Well done, Peter Dutton et al, you got what you wanted. Or, on this occasion, a double negative seems appropriate: you didn't get what you didn't want. What is your plan now? Peter ... hello, Peter?
