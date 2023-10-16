They're the last two pieces to the Canberra United puzzle.
One's the best player in the Canberra competition, the other's a Sydney player they've had their eye on before.
Madelyn Whittall and Hannah McNulty round out United's squad for the A-League Women season that started with a 4-4 draw against Adelaide United on Sunday.
Whittall's an attacking player whose pace could prove dangerous in wide areas.
"Very fit, athletic. It was a question I had for my coaches: 'Who's the best player in the [Canberra] competition right now if you had to choose one?'," Canberra coach Njegosh Popovich said.
"It was a unanimous comeback that she was. For us it was an easy pick to bring her into the environment and give her the best opportunity to professionalise herself, and do what's required to be a pro.
"She has the ability to play numerous positions with her athleticism, but I think predominantly for us she'd be a wide player with her speed, and even has the ability to play as a central striker."
McNulty played for the Northern Tigers in the NSW NPL, but has trialled with United in the past.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
She's a midfielder who added extra experience to the squad, having also done some coaching qualifications.
"Hannah last year trialled with us, she had a trial match. I think there was something there and we've followed her progress a little bit in the NPL NSW," Popovich said.
"Not being in that professional environment previously I think there's massive growth there for her.
"She has the ability to play in the midfield anywhere and she has played NPL in wide areas, but we're certainly concentrating on her as more of a midfielder.
"She's a strong player, has the ability to find a long, direct pass and a very intelligent footballer because she's also got her own coaching credentials so understands the game and adds a little bit more maturity to the squad."
The pair completed Canberra's 22-woman squad, which the A-Leagues confirmed was done before Saturday's deadline - risking a potential points deduction if they'd missed it.
"All A-League Women clubs have registered the minimum required number of players for the season ahead," an A-Leagues spokesperson said.
