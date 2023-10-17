For now, in order to try to keep Iran out of the war, Israel and the United States have not yet explicitly blamed Iran for directing the attack, although clearly such an attack would not be possible without IRGC training, weapons and funds, as both have noted. However, for anyone who knows how the IRGC's so-called "resistance axis" operates, it is self-evident that the IRGC was directly involved and shares responsibility for the attacks.

