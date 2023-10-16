The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Kingston residents oppose Zapari's Kennedy Street proposal for 'over-development' concerns

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
October 16 2023 - 7:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of residents have opposed a developer's plan for more than 100 units in old Kingston, saying the community consultation process was a "tick the box" exercise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.