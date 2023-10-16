The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Under-fire Wallabies coach Eddie Jones set to face the music

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
October 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eddie Jones will front the media on Tuesday, days out from the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, with his name commanding back pages like it did during a rival code's grand-final week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.