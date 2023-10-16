Eddie Jones will front the media on Tuesday, days out from the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, with his name commanding back pages like it did during a rival code's grand-final week.
Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan had "no doubt that rugby will be more talked about under his coaching" when he appointed Jones in January.
He was right. But now, perhaps McLennan wished he wasn't - because this is far from how he'd imagined Jones' return to coach the Wallabies through to the end of the 2027 World Cup would pan out.
A Wallabies coaching upheaval in the middle of January - a window normally dominated by the Australian Open and cricket news cycles - was the biggest story of the morning with Dave Rennie shown the door just months before the start of the World Cup in France.
Almost nine months later, Jones is still the hottest topic in Australian rugby - but when he returns to Coogee Oval on Tuesday, the picturesque seaside ground at which he rose through the ranks of Randwick rugby, he will be peppered with questions about his link to Japan's head coach role.
The experiment to bring Jones back to the helm of the Wallabies is now in ruins after they became the first Australian side to tumble out of World Cup contention before the quarter-finals in the tournament's 36-year history. His future as Australian coach is seemingly untenable.
Tuesday marks Jones' chance to come clean. If he has spoken with Japanese rugby officials about taking over as coach, admit it. If there are frustrations with Australian rugby's slow move towards centralisation, make it clear. If you want to axe Super Rugby teams, tell us who should walk the plank.
Jones has so far denied links to the Japan role, adamant he doesn't know what you're talking about, mate, because he is committed to coaching Australia.
But rugby fans have seen this before. In 2015, Jones was unveiled as the new coach of the Cape Town Stormers. He denied rumours he'd been in talks with England, having just signed a three-year deal with the South African Super Rugby club. Six days later, he denied it again. Two days after that? He was unveiled as the English coach.
Wallabies fans are frustrated. Reports emerged Jones was interviewed by Japanese rugby officials to take over as the country's head coach just days before Australia's ill-fated World Cup campaign started in France.
They had already questioned Jones' decision to leave some of Australia's biggest stars behind and invest in youth.
There is a valid debate about whether the Wallabies would have fared any better had Rennie been allowed to coach through to the end of the World Cup, given his 38 per cent win record was the worst of any Australian coach in the professional era.
But Australian rugby could be left reeling from the effects for some time. Rennie's dismissal blindsided players and staff who were told in the early hours of one Monday morning that, eight months out from the World Cup, there was a new sheriff in town.
Dan McKellar was supposed to be their heir apparent. With his path to the Wallabies head coaching role blocked, the former ACT Brumbies mentor packed his bags and moved to Leicester for an opportunity abroad. What happens next is anyone's guess.
