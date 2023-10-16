Temperatures have dipped below zero degrees for the first time this month, albeit just.
It was minus 0.3 degree about 6.45am at Canberra Airport, but at times it has felt like minus 3 degrees. Around the same time, Tuggeranong also recorded a low of 0.3 degrees.
The Bureau of Meteorology expects temperature to be on the rise again in the second half of the week as maximum temperatures could reach up to 30 degrees on Saturday.
The end of Floriade over the weekend seems to have heralded some less-than ideal spring weather.
Canberra was also hit by chilly temperatures and winds on Monday, with a strong cold front moving through the territory.
As of mid-afternoon, the capital had experienced a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees before 4am, and a maximum 15.5 degrees just after 10.30am.
Perisher and Thredbo snow cams show there is snow on the higher parts of the snowy mountains, Bureau of Meteorologist forecaster Jake Phillips said.
There were also reports on flurries on the Brindabellas, but the bureau does not officially record snow.
The Brindabellas reached 0 degrees in the middle of Monday, Mr Phillips said.
"It was down around the zero mark in the middle of the day, so they might have got a bit of snow around the higher Brindabellas," he said.
"There were definitely some showers going around the ACT and Brindabellas."
Although Canberrans may have been enjoying sunny skies and flowering tulips for the last month, snow is not that unusual for the time of year.
'We're in a time of year where things are highly variable in between the seasons," Mr Phillips said.
"We get the first taste of warm weather around this time of year, and we tend to think the winter is finished, and then something like this happens."
There have been a few spot showers in Canberra on Monday, but most would have cleared by sunset, the meteorologist said.
"By evening I expect most of it would have cleared out," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Whatever rainfall we end up getting today will be it for the week. As this cold front starts to move away, we'll get a high pressure system which will pass overhead, and high pressure systems tend to bring stable and dry weather."
The next few mornings will be cool, frosty and get down to a few degrees until Thursday.
"Temperatures will start to warm up significantly from about Thursday," Mr Phillips said.
