I am currently in the midst of the most wonderful remembering and renewal in my own life: I am a grandmother. Delilah has burst into our lives and cracked our hearts wide open. She awes me with her daily learning and ways of expressing herself, while at the same time taking me back to when my boys were babies. She is the spitting image of her father, his double in personality, humour and creativity - as well as looks. Being with her has me torn between the past and the future, one foot in that beautiful era of raising little boys, and the other in the world in front of us, with all that it holds.