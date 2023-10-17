The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Recipes from MasterChef Julie Goodwin's cookbook, Classic

By Julie Goodwin
October 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Classic ('kla-sik): an outstanding example of a particular style; something of lasting worth or with a timeless quality; of the first or highest quality, class or rank. Denotes a longstanding popular version or model, to distinguish it from a newer variety. Colloquially - an everyday occurrence (e.g. a joke or mishap) may be described in some dialects of English as "an absolute classic".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.