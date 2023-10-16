The arguments for keeping the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra are so compelling that the "clear eyed" independent review of its future announced on Monday should be redundant.
Formally opened in 1981, the AIS was singularly important in Australia's rise from Olympic embarrassment at the 1976 Montreal Games to finishing in the top four nations by the time of the Sydney Olympics.
The AIS has always been able to bring elite athletes into the one place, in its heyday as permanent residents but these days more as visitors on camps, to access some of the world's best coaching and sports science. But one of its greatest assets is its 63 hectare site in Bruce.
If, as some are urging, the AIS was to be relocated to the south-east Queensland the land acquisition cost alone would be staggering. This, and other issues, have already been comprehensively canvassed during the preparation of a masterplan for the facility by the Australian Sports Commission.
That masterplan, which was presented to the Sports Minister Anika Wells last year, favours keeping the AIS in Bruce and spending roughly $200 million on major upgrades to existing facilities.
The other two options were relocating the institute to south-east Queensland or going down the path of decentralisation by scattering the facilities for different sports across many different electorates.
The Australian Sports Commission ruled the Queensland option out on the grounds it would cost $600 million to build what Canberra already has in Brisbane or on the Gold Coast alone. The cost of the land would come on top of that, taking the final bill to more than a billion dollars.
The other big no-no was that this would take up to four years longer than carrying out a progressive redevelopment of the Bruce campus.
The countdown to the 2026 Commonwealth Games (which were to be held in Victoria before the government abandoned hosting rights) and the 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games is already well under way.
An additional cost, which may, or may not, have been taken into account is that money would have to be spent to keep Bruce "match fit" until the new AIS was ready.
The third option, the decentralised model, is also understood to have a billion dollar price tag and, in addition, would be an administrative nightmare.
So, in view of all the above what is the review commissioned by Minister Wells and Infrastructure Minister Catherine King expected to achieve?
Could it be that by commissioning an "independent review" by Erin Flaherty and Robyn Smith the Albanese government is hoping to obtain an outcome more favourable to relocation than the masterplan's recommendation?
While nobody but a cynic would suggest the federal government would be pragmatic enough to take from one Labor jurisdiction to prop up another, Queensland's government is not travelling well ahead of next October's election. The Barr government, on the other hand, appears to be in an unassailable position.
Given Australia has not finished outside the top-10 at an Olympics since 1988, there is a good argument to be made that the broad structures are working.
The kind of massive disruption caused by moving the institute to Queensland creates unnecessary risk a decade out from Australia hosting the Games.
Funding upgrades to the under-resourced and admittedly tired AIS so it can meet the needs of the next generation of champions is the sensible course, not lifting and shifting a proven winner.
