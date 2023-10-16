It was the question time after the referendum the weekend before.
The Voice was crushed, but politics goes on.
Why would it not? For a mechanism to help Indigenous people to address their own problems by speaking to politicians, the Voice campaign was all about politics and politicisation killed it.
Too divisive, lies, misinformation, failing to listen. Blame is flying while many Indigenous figures observe a week of silence and the opposition, led by a freshly confident Peter Dutton, believes there is yet more paint to come off the Prime Minister.
Sussan Ley got three attempts at getting out her question that concerned what she said was the "divisive and incompetently managed referendum."
If Anthony Albanese was expected to still be down over the Voice result, he did not show it in the House chamber.
"I thank the Deputy Leader of the Opposition for her rhetoric," he flung back.
There was a subtle moment later, amid the post-referendum leadership boosting of Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price (who sits in the Nationals party room), where the Prime Minister caused David Littleproud to breathe in deeply after his question.
"I thank the Leader of the National Party for her ... his question," he offered.
Mr Albanese wanted clear air to again accept Saturday's clear result and accept responsibility for the "decisions that I have taken." He also wanted to channel the greater national awareness of First Nations issues into a "national purpose to find the answers."
The questions keep coming, but Labor is trying to move on.
The Treasurer got some unintended laughs saying the government had "maintained a primary focus on jobs and wages and the cost of living."
Surprise! National cabinet is meeting virtually overnight to "progress the next stage in our new national skills agreements".
Skilled performer Clare O'Neil went on the attack, drilling Mr Dutton over his handling of the home affairs portfolio while in office.
"What we are accusing you of is incompetence," the minister snapped. There was a wide Mr Dutton smile in the uproar.
For all the theatre, Parliament did come together on Monday. Mostly.
There was dedicated time to pass a motion condemning Hamas' terrorist attacks on Israel and calling for the release of hostages. The Greens tried to condemn the state of Israel, but they were outvoted by a margin of 100 votes.
For a very rare 47th Parliament moment, the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader sat on the same side. Mr Dutton on the government frontbench behind Mr Albanese looking at that chair. He dares to dream.
