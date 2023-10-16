The Canberra Times
Commuters to switch lanes amid Barton Highway upgrade progress

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated October 16 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 4:50pm
Commuters heading north will be able to travel along upgraded lanes of Barton Highway from this month, as work kicks off on the southbound tie-in.

