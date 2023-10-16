Commuters heading north will be able to travel along upgraded lanes of Barton Highway from this month, as work kicks off on the southbound tie-in.
The existing highway will now be reconfigured for southbound traffic, which, once finished, will mark the completion of the first stage of the upgrade.
The government said planning is also under way for stage two of the duplication project.
The rural highway connects the ACT to NSW and links commuters to Yass Valley Way.
Stage two of the upgrade will begin at the north end of stage one, near Kaveneys Road and move north towards Gooda Creek Road.
Territories minister Kristy McBain said the "ultimate goal will be a fully duplicated Barton Highway between the ACT and the Hume Highway".
She said this would provide motorists with two lanes of traffic in each direction and allow commuters to overtake traffic without needing to merge.
Assistant Minister for Employment and Fenner MP Andrew Leigh said the project will "save lives and improve the commute" for thousands of Canberrans who use highway daily.
"The safety of the Barton Highway has been a serious problem for many years," he said.
"Many Canberrans have campaigned for years for the duplication of the Barton Highway."
Members of the community can learn more about the project at Murrumbateman Field Days on October 21 and 22, when the Barton Highway project team will be present.
