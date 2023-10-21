The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Integrity Commission to consider emails in Dhulwa privacy breach investigation

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Integrity Commission is considering more than 365,000 emails in its investigation into alleged privacy breaches from staff at Dhulwa Mental Health Unit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.