The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Andrew Barr, David Pocock, Labor MPs call for renewed AIS to stay in Canberra ahead of review

Karen Barlow
Jasper Lindell
By Karen Barlow, and Jasper Lindell
October 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Chief Minister says a new review of the future of the Australian Institute of Sport ought to land on the cheapest and quickest option of a "renewed" AIS staying in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.