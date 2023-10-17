As of Monday night, 262,337 Canberrans' votes have been counted - that's about 83 per cent of those enrolled. Of those, 158,097 said "yes" - that's 60.78 per cent. Another 102,002 said "no", and 2238 voted informally. There are still plenty of declaration votes to come (mostly postal votes), and these will change the territory's overall result, but won't affect booth numbers.