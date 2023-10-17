The man accused of stabbing two students on a university campus is undergoing a mental health assessment, a court has heard.
Two Australian National University students were taken to hospital, one in a serious condition, after they were allegedly attacked by Alex Leonard Ophel, 24, last month.
Ophel was excused from appearing before the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He is yet to enter pleas to two counts of attempted murder, two counts of common assault and one count of possessing an object with intent to kill or cause grievous bodily harm.
Defence lawyer Tim Sharman asked for a lengthy adjournment, telling the court his client was undertaking a mental health assessment.
"That's going to take some time," special magistrate Sean Richter said.
Police allege Ophel assaulted two male students with a frying pan on the afternoon of September 18.
He is then accused of stabbing student Ilysha Perry, 20, "multiple times" before chasing after a second female student of the same age and stabbing her.
Ms Perry's mother told media last month her daughter, the youngest of six children, would be dealing with some "serious long-term [health] issues" after the alleged incident.
It is understood Ophel was let out of the Gawanggal Mental Health Unit in Bruce, where he was involuntarily detained, to go for a bushwalk by himself on the day of the alleged stabbings.
The court heard on Tuesday the prosecution would be making a forensic procedure application, which Mr Sharman said would be by consent.
That application was adjourned until later this month and the matter is set for a further appearance in December.
"No application for bail today," the special magistrate said for the record.
Ophel is excused from appearing on the next occasion if legally represented.
