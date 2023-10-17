The economy is "on a knife edge" but paypackets are beginning to outstrip inflation, delivering the first real wage gains in three years, according to a leading forecaster.
As concerns mount that the Reserve Bank of Australia may decide on a November interest rate hike, Deloitte Access Economics predicts that the economy will avoid a recession despite current weakness and will strengthen during next year.
Partner David Rumbens said data confirmed the retail sector was going backwards, experiencing its weakest trend growth in more than 40 years, while consumer confidence was "extremely fragile" and business failures were increasing, particularly in construction.
But the low point in business conditions "will soon be past", helped by a return to real wage gains in coming weeks and continued strong population growth.
The forecaster predicts that official data due out on October 25 will show that inflation rose by 0.9 per cent in the September quarter while it predicts wages grew 1.2 per cent over the same period, delivering the first real wage increase in three years.
Deloitte predicts inflation will slow to 4 per cent in the next eight months and dip to within the RBA's 2 to 3 per cent target band by mid-2025.
At the same time, wages will accelerate, reaching an annual growth rate of 3.8 per cent by the middle of next year before moderating to a little more than 3 per cent in subsequent years.
"As price growth moderates, we will start to see real wage growth again," Mr Rumbens said. "Australia has seen [three years] in a row of real wage declines. That is the cost of living crisis in a nutshell.
"While it may be modest, wage growth is now expected to exceed price growth on a quarterly basis going forward.
"[This] will provide some welcome support for consumers, though it will be quite some time before [they] catch up on the purchasing power they have lost."
Household spending has virtually stalled under pressure from rising prices and high interest rates as the Reserve Bank has acted to dampen inflation.
Deloitte predicts the economy to slow to 1.2 per cent this financial year before strengthening to 1.9 per cent in 2024-25 and reaching 2.5 per cent in 2025-26.
But Mr Rumbens questioned the need for the succession of rate hikes the central bank has delivered so far.
He said tight monetary policy had played a "small part" in slowing inflation, but most of the decline was due to improving international supply chains "which pushed up prices in the first place".
There is mounting concern that the conflict between Israel and Hamas could spread through the Middle East and disrupt global oil supplies.
World oil prices have already surged and there is speculation they may soon reach $US100 a barrel, raising fears that if high prices are sustained they may feed in to broader inflation.
But Mr Rumbens said central banks generally 'look through' short term fluctuations in volatile commodities like oil and urged the Reserve Bank to resist the temptation to raise rates again next month despite "some nervousness around oil prices and wages edging up".
"But don't be surprised if the RBA, based on past form misreading supply side pressure, has one more rate hike in it this year," he added.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said tension in the Middle East had added to international uncertainty, along with China's troubled property market, high inflation and elevated interest rates.
But, "despite the near-term challenges, the report highlights the vast economic opportunities arising from the energy transformation and adoption of digital technologies," he said.
The Deloitte report said there were significant opportunities ahead, including from the nation's energy transition and the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence.
"Around the energy transition, arguably Australia is a little behind the eight ball but has an opportunity to pick up," Mr Rumbens said, adding that the country "stands to be $435 billion better off by capitalising on the global race to achieve net zero emissions".
But he said business needed to act now to position themselves to take full advantage of the upswing in growth next year.
"It's tight for many businesses at the moment and many are looking to reduce their costs," the forecaster said, warning this would be a mistake.
"Where Australia's economy really needs to stir into action is in relation to business investment.
"It is vital that businesses do not cut costs at the expense of taking advantage of growth opportunities coming in 2024."
