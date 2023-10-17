The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Cost of Living

Deloitte Access Economics forecaster predicts economy will avoid recession=

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
October 17 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The economy is "on a knife edge" but paypackets are beginning to outstrip inflation, delivering the first real wage gains in three years, according to a leading forecaster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.